A child becomes the pride and joy of its parents from the minute he or she is born, and is given every bit of love and support that it needs. If a child is given proper nourishment and receives good education, he or she can grow up to be a responsible member of the society. But sometimes a child is denied all the good things of life, like loving parents, good education, proper food and most importantly, freedom to just be a child.

As we get closer to June 12, which is marked as World Day Against Child Labour and a day that highlights the rights of children to have a normal life, we take a look at a few quotes that perfectly describe children.

1. Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man: Rabindranath Tagore Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020: History And Significance of The Day

2. Safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear: Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

3. If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children: Mahatma Gandhi

4. Children are our most valuable resource: Herbert Hoover, 31st President of the United States

5. Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them: Lady Bird Johnson, Former First Lady of the United States

6. Children need models rather than critics: Joseph Joubert, French moralist

7. Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate: Anonymous

8. Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression: Haim Ginott, child psychologist

9. The soul is healed by being with children: Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist and philosopher

10. The best way to make children good is to make them happy: Oscar Wilde, author and poet

Last but not the least, as evangelist Billy Graham said, “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.”