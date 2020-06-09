The saying by author and poet Oscar Wilde that “The best way to make children good is to make them happy”, is very true, as they are the future of our world. But in this day and age, there is a growing concern about the number of children, who instead of being in schools or at play, are being forced to work so they can survive. Instead of toys to play with, they have been given a hammer and chisel to make a living. So on June 12, which is marked as World Day Against Child Labour, we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - World Oceans Day 2020: History, Significance of The Day And Theme For This Year

The number of children around the world being made to do paid and unpaid work of different kinds is very much prevalent. Children as young as 5 are engaged in labour that is considered harmful to their health and development. They are classified as child labourers as they are either too young to be working or are involved in activities that are hazardous to their physical, mental, social or educational development. This brought about the movement to fight against child labour. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Spends Savings on Needy Amid COVID-19, 13-Year-Old Daughter Appointed UNADAP Goodwill Ambassador

History of World Day Against Child Labour:

So many children in the age group 5 to 17 are engaged in work that deprives them of a normal childhood, like getting adequate education, proper health care, leisure time or just basic freedom. In 2002, the United Nations body that regulates the world of work, the International Labour Organization (ILO), launched the World Day Against Child Labour for this very reason. Also Read - 'Vaccine, by Itself, is Not Enough': UN Chief's 'Important Lesson' on Possible COVID Medicine

Significance of World Day Against Child Labour:

The reason June 12 is marked as World Day Against Child Labour is to bring attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it or fight against it. With children being pushed into forced labour, illicit activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution, the day brings together people from all walks of life to raise awareness about the problem of child labour and to define guidelines to help them.