Where there is justice, peace prevails and to ensure this July 17 was marked as World Day For International Justice. Also known as Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day, it unites all those who wish to support justice, promote the rights of victims, and help prevent crimes that threaten the peace, security and well-being of the world.

The day is celebrated throughout the world as part of an effort to recognize the emerging system of international criminal justice. The International Criminal Court (ICC) was created to investigate and, where warranted, try individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community.

History of World Day For International Justice:

The date July 17 marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the ICC, which seeks to protect people from genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression. This was in the year 1998. At the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala (Uganda) on June 1, 2010, the Assembly of State Parties decided to celebrate the day as the Day of International Criminal Justice.

Significance of World Day for International Justice:

The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of the International Criminal Court and the work it does to bring about justice for the victims. It makes people aware of the stand the court takes against those who, in the past, would have had no one to answer to after committing widespread, systematic international crimes. This day calls on all countries to join the fight against impunity, so that perpetrators of such crimes are punished, and to help prevent future occurrences of these crimes.