As the population of the world grows, so does the demand for land to live on, feed off, grow fibre for clothing and food for animals. All this activity is making fertile areas become increasingly more arid, bringing about desertification and drought. As we near June 17, which marks the World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought, we take a look at the history and significance of the day.

According to the United Nations, 2020 Desertification and Drought Day will focus on the links between consumption and land. As per the information it gave, today more than two billion hectares of previously productive land is degraded, and an additional 300 million hectares of land will be required for food production by 2030.

History of World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought:

The World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought came about through the United Nations General Assembly resolution A/RES/49/115 on January 30, 1995, following the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. This year, it is running a campaign under the slogan “Food. Feed. Fibre.” which seeks to educate individuals on how to reduce their personal impact.

Significance of World Day to Combat Desertification And Drought:

The day is held to make the public aware about the problems of desertification, land degradation and drought, and how they can tackle it. The day also aims to educate individuals about community participation and cooperation at all levels, and to strengthen implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

This year’s global observance event, hosted by Korea Forest Service, will take place online with a full-day program featuring a variety of exciting events and international talent.