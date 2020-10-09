World Egg Day 2020: As the name signifies, this day is observed to raise awareness around the world about the benefits of the egg and why it plays a significant role in nutrition. World Egg Day was established at the IEC Vienna 1996 conference when it was decided to celebrate World Egg Day on the second Friday in October each year, as per International Egg Commission. Also Read - Indian-Origin Researchers Use Bovine Adenovirus to Develop Covid Vax

Since ancient times, eggs have played a major role in providing an ample amount of protein. Eggs have been part of everyone’s lifestyle for centuries. It has indeed played a key role in feeding families around the globe. They are versatile, rich in protein, and are inexpensive. Did you know, eggs are an excellent source for choline, which helps in brain development and sharpens memory? Also Read - COVID-19 Likely to Rise in Winters: Why India Should Fear Next 3 Months

Also, more than half the protein of an egg can be found in egg white. Egg whites are rich in vitamin B2 and it lower amounts of fat than the yolk. Eggs are rich sources of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12, and minerals such as zinc, iron, and copper. Whereas, egg yolks have more calories and fat as compared to whites. Yolks have fat-soluble vitamins including Vitamin A, D, E, and K and lecithin, the compound that enables emulsification in recipes such as hollandaise or mayonnaise, as per BBC. Also Read - Previously Infected with 'Common Cold'? It May Decrease the Severity of Coronavirus: Study

Here’s Why Eggs Are Good for You

Eggs for Heart Health: One egg a day, can reduce your chance of heart disease and stroke. Yes! Eggs raise levels of the LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, which helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Good for your eyes: Eggs have antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that may help to reduce the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts. Also, eggs yolks are rich in zeaxanthin and lutein which is again beneficial for your eyes.

Helps in achieving your weight goal: Eggs can help you manage weight. It is rich in protein.

Sharpen memory: Thanks to choline, this nutrient will promote brain health.

Manage cholesterol: Cholesterol is one of the biggest enemies in today’s time, by having one egg every day you can keep your cholesterol levels in check.