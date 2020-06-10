We have often heard the saying, “Age is just a number”, and for most who stick by it, old age does not seem to affect them at all. Our elders have lived and seen life and know more about it than any other person half their age. Some are fortunate enough to be able to continue to live their lives the way they used to with encouragement from family members, but others face health problems, negligence and even abuse. Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020: 10 Quotes That Perfectly Describe Children

As we get closer to World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020, a day which highlights the plight of elders at the hands of their relatives or society, we take a look at some of the quotes on old age that are not only inspirational and wise, but also humourous.

1. The tragedy of old age is not that one is old, but that one is young: Oscar Wilde Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know All About The Day And Why it is Important

2. The wiser mind mourns less for what age takes away than what it leaves behind: William Wordsworth

3. You don’t really realise how old you are until you sit your ass on the floor and then try to get back up: Anonymous

4. The old are in a second childhood: Aristophanes

5. Do not try to live forever, you will not succeed: George Bernard Shaw

6. Too many people, when they get old, think that they have to live by the calendar: John Glenn

7. Old age is the most unexpected of all the things that can happen to a man: Leon Trotsky

8. Youth cannot know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young: JK Rowling

9. None are so old as those who have outlived enthusiasm: Henry David Thoreau

10. Old as I am in age, I have no feeling that I have ceased to grow inwardly or that my growth will stop at the dissolution of the flesh: Mahatma Gandhi