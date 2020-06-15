As we grow older, we look forward to spending more time with our families and loved ones and living a life that is peaceful. But not all elderly people get the chance to relax in their old age, and often times face a fate much worse. On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020, which is marked yearly on June 15, we take a look at how you can spot an elder who is in distress. Also Read - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020: Here Are 10 Inspirational, Wise And Humourous Quotes on Old Age

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is held yearly to highlight the plight that some elderly people face at the hands of their spouse, family member, neighbour, friend or someone they rely on for help. As people get older, they become more frail physically and are not able to take care of themselves or fight back when attacked and it ends in them being taken advantage.

Most do not report being abused out of fear or embarrassment, if you do come across an elderly person who you feel is in danger look for the following signs.

Physical Abuse:

If an elderly person shows unexplained signs of injury like bruises, welts, or scars on their bodies, along with sprains, broken bones or dislocation. At times a caregiver would restraint the elderly person by using rope, look for marks on the wrists.

Emotional Abuse:

When an elderly is threatened or feels threatened, behaviour that mimics dementia like rocking, sucking or mumbling to themselves emerges. This usually happens when a caregiver threatens, belittles or shows a controlling behaviour.

Sexual Abuse:

When an elder is not able to defend his or herself, he or she could become a victim of sexual assault. If something like that does happen, it would show bruising around the breasts or genitals, unexplained vaginal or anal bleeding, and torn, stained or bloody underclothing.

Elder Neglect or Self-neglect:

The signs that one would usually see in this case is weight loss, malnutrition, dehydration, untreated physical problems, such as bed sores, unsanitary living conditions, dirty or unbathed, unsanitary clothing, unsafe living conditions and desertion.

Financial Exploitation:

There would be significant and unexplained withdrawals from the elder’s accounts and a sudden change in the person’s financial condition. Items or cash would go missing from the house, and financial activity that a senior would not have made, like an ATM withdrawal. Another indication would be changes in wills, power of attorney and titles.

Healthcare Fraud or Abuse:

The sign that a person is being taken advantage of would come in the form of duplicate billings for the same medical service or device. Signs of over-medication or under-medication and evidence of inadequate care when bills are paid in full.