Someone once said, the best classroom in the world is at the feet of an elderly person, and it is the truth, as where else would you get to learn so much about life than from the person who has seen and lived it. For most having elderly people at home is a huge blessing, but for some they look at it as a curse. As World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 nears, we take a look at why the day is marked on June 15 of every year.

Those who have elderly people like grandparents at home, know exactly what it's like to be loved a little extra or get enveloped in a warm bear hug that never seems to end. Apart from being good story tellers, our elderly family members shower more care on us than even our parents would do. But around the world, we get to see more and more cases of neglect and abuse of the people who are such an important part of our lives.

History of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

The day is held each year on June 15 after the United Nations General Assembly officially recognised it in its resolution 66/127, in December 2011. It came after a request from the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA), which went on to first establish the commemoration in June 2006.

Significance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

The abuse of elderly people is one of the least addressed problems in the world, but it is fast gaining attention. The day is marked with the idea that people from every nation will come together to lend their voice against the abuse and suffering that is inflicted on the older generation. It is a global social issue that affects the health and rights of millions of older people, and a problem that deserves the attention of the international community.