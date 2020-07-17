No message feels complete if an emoji is not added to it, and in this day and age, they are even used in place of actual words, like letting someone know how they are feeling. They have been around for many years and have grown in numbers from the time they were created with many features like facial expressions, common objects, places and types of weather, and animals. Since they are such an indispensable part of our lives, it is only fair they have a day to themselves which is marked on July 17 as World Emoji Day. Also Read - Amid COVID-19, Twitter India Launches Gratitude Emoji to Thank 'Everyone'

Emoji or emojis is a word of Japanese origin and they originated on Japanese mobile phones in 1997. They are ideograms and smileys used in electronic messages and web pages and are similar to emoticons. They have become so popular, that Oxford Dictionaries named the Face with Tears of Joy emoji the Word of the Year in 2015.

History of World Emoji Day:

The day has been celebrated annually since 2014 and is said to be the brainchild of Emojipedia creator Jeremy Burge. The Emojipedia is an emoji reference website that was created in 2013 and which documents the meaning and common usage of emoji characters in the Unicode Standard. As per the New York Times, Burge created the day on July 17 based on the way the calendar emoji is shown on iPhones.

How World Emoji Day is Celebrated:

Usually there are events that are held in honour of the emoji, like the World Emoji Day Red Carpet event in 2016, and the lighting up of the Empire State Building in a “emoji yellow” for World Emoji Day in 2017. This year, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are no big gatherings but people can still celebrate by sending one another messages using only the emojis.