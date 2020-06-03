The environment that we live in, is very important not only for our health but for our survival, so there is a huge need for us to protect it. We would not be able to survive if we do not have clean air and water and land to live on, so on June 5 of every year, we mark World Environment Day so that we are reminded about how precious our environment is. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Positive Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Environment

The UN General Assembly had established World Environment Day (WED) in 1972 after discussions on the integration of human interactions and the environment during the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. And it was after two years that the first WED was held with the theme ‘Only One Earth’. Celebrations were held annually from 1974 to mark the day, and then in 1987 it was decided the centre for the activities should be rotated so that different countries can host it. Also Read - World Bicycle Day 2020: Why Riding a Bicycle More is Beneficial For The Environment

Significance of World Environment Day:

The main idea behind marking June 5 as World Environment Day is so that we are aware of what is needed to be done to protect our environment. The day raises awareness about the environmental issues like global warming, marine pollution, human over-population, protection of wildlife, and sustainable consumption. It has spread so far and wide, that WED has become a global platform for countries to reach out to the public.

Theme of World Environment Day 2020:

For 2020, the theme for World Environment Day is ‘Celebrate Biodiversity’, which, as per the United Nations, a concern that is both urgent and existential. Citing the recent events taking place in Brazil, the US, Australia, Africa and the global COVID-19 pandemic, it said it all demonstrates the interdependence of humans and the webs of life, in which they exist.

As has been happening every year, Colombia has this year been chosen as the country to host the World Environment Day 2020 event in collaboration with Germany. Last year it had been hosted by China, and the theme had been ‘Beat Air pollution’.