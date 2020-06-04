Our planet comprises of living and non-living things, and each has a role to play in keeping the environment safe. When the environment is clean, people, animals and plants thrive, and we as humans have to ensure that we keep it that way. So on World Environment Day 2020, we take a look at some of the things we can do to help our environment. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: All About History, Significance of The Day And Theme This Year

A bit about World Environment Day, it is celebrated every year on June 5 and was first held in 1974 to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment. It stood for raising awareness about issues related to the environment like air pollution, marine pollution, global warming, human overpopulation, etc. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Meet These Young Indian Climate Warriors Who Are Fighting to Save the Planet

How we Can Help:

Air:

As human beings we need to ensure that we have clean air to breathe in, and to do that we could try to use our petrol and diesel cars less and instead opt for more sustainable options. Reusing and recycling most of our things would ensure less emission of harmful gases from factories, as they would not require to create more products. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Positive Impact of COVID-19 Lockdown on Environment

Water:

Water is an essential part of our environment, we have to ensure that everytime we use it, we use it conciously. We can ensure that we do not waste water, and that we do our part in keeping it clean, like our rivers and oceans. If we take care of our rivers and oceans, we can ensure that marine life will thrive and that clean water reaches our homes.

Land:

We could plant trees for good clean oxygen and to help keep down air pollution, which is a very worrying factor for the environment at the moment. We can ensure that our environment is clean by picking up not only after ourselves but others. We see a lot of waste being washed up on beaches like plastic bottles and containers, it will not be that difficult for us to just pick it up and dispose of it properly.

The last thing that we can do is to educate others and help them understand why it is so important that we protect our environment, and what all they can do to help the environment thrive.