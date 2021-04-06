New Delhi: Every year, 7th April is celebrated as World Health Day. It is observed annually to create awareness about health and wellbeing and draws the attention of people from all around the world to highlight important health issues. It is very imperative to be prepared mentally, physically, and financially for all kinds of uncertainties during these constantly evolving times. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Help Your Kid Cope With COVID-Related Stress

The outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic is one example of such an unprecedented situation. Some people were able to live healthier lives and had better access to health services and some were facing difficulty fighting back. These unforeseeable situations make us realize the actual importance of planning and securing our health above all the other necessities of life.

World Health Day 2021 Theme:

The aim of this day is to ensure that everyone, everywhere realizes the right to good health. The theme of World Health Day 2021 is Building a fairer, healthier world. Here's a look at previous themes of World Health Day:

2020: Supporting Nurses And Midwives

2019: Universal Health Coverage: Everyone, Everywhere

2018: Universal Health Coverage: Everywhere

2017: Depression: Let’s Talk

2016: Diabetes

World Health Day 2021 History:

This global campaign was started by the World Health Organisation in the year 1950. This international body held the first World Health Assembly in 1948, which decided to observe April 7th as the World Health Day with effect from 1950. On this important day, WHO organises various events to draw the global attention to subjects that are of utmost importance in the health sector.

World Health Day 2021 Significance:

This day is celebrated to shed light on important matters including mental health, maternal and child care, climate change, the importance of healthcare workers, and many more such issues to the forefront. This day aims to spread awareness on achieving a better lifestyle and living a disease-free life.

Currently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and other health workers are at the forefront and providing the required treatment, care, and support to patients, putting themselves at risk. Their selfless service and courageous act truly deserve a salute.