World Hearing Day 2021: The world observes World Hearing Day on March 3, every year. This year, the theme is 'Screen, Rehabilitate, Communicate', to address hearing loss and ear diseases across the life course. This day is observed to highlight and spread the message that timely and effective care can help people with hearing loss to achieve full potential. This occasion is to spread awareness about action that can be taken to protect the auditory nerves and adopt preventive measures.

WHO commemorates World Hearing Day each year and decides the theme. Various activities and seminars are hosted to spread the word. Nearly 2.5 million people worldwide or 1 in 4 people ─ will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050, warns the World Health Organization's (WHO) first World Report on Hearing. At least 700 million of these people will require access to ear and hearing care and other rehabilitation services unless action is taken.

Significance of World Hearing Day:

Good ear health and communication will connect people to one another. Those who have hearing loss can get access to good education, employment, and communication with appropriate and timely interventions.

The objective of World Hearing Day:

This day is observed to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote hearing care across the world. World Hearing Day aims to promote public health actions for ear and hearing care. Stimulate intersectoral partnership for ear and hearing care. Raise awareness on hearing loss and care at national and community levels across the world. Encourage behavior change towards healthy EHC practices.

As per WHO, Many of the causes that lead to hearing loss are preventable. In children, 60% of hearing loss can be prevented through public health strategies. Those who have hearing loss can greatly benefit from timely and appropriate interventions. Effective implementation of proven strategies to prevent hearing loss and rehabilitation of those with irreversible impairments require a number of public health measures to be put in place, including the integration of high quality, comprehensive ear and hearing care services into national health systems.