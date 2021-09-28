The heart is one of the most important parts of the body. A healthy heart is important to keep the body functioning. World Heart Day is celebrated to remind people about the importance of heart health. It is celebrated every year on 29 September. This year’s theme is ‘use heart connect’.Also Read - A Flu And Pneumonia Jab May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Failure, All You Need to Know

World Heart Day 2021 History Also Read - World Heart Day 2021: Common Myths About Heart Problems That You Should Stop Believing Right Away!

It was announced for the first time in 1999 by the World Heart Federation in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO). Antoni Bayes De Luna, the President of WHF was the first one to propose this idea. In 2000, it was celebrated for the first time on 24 September. However, since 2011, World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September ever since. Also Read - World Heart Day 2020: Senior Cardiologist Suggests How Heart Patients Can Keep Their Hearts Healthy During COVID-19 Pandemic

World Heart Day 2021 Significance

World Heart Day emphasis educating people about the serious threat various cardiovascular diseases (CVD) poses. Almost 18.6 million people die because of various CVDs like heart attacks and strokes.

World Heart Day established by WFH aims at preventing people from becoming prone to cardiovascular diseases. It also aims at teaching people how to control risk factors that are usually associated with an unhealthy diet, tobacco consumption and physical inactivity. 80% of premature deaths occurred due to heart attacks and strokes can be avoided.

World Heart Day 2021 Date & Theme

World Heart Day is celebrated on 29 September across the world. This year’s theme is ‘use heart to connect’. This year, the aim is to spread awareness about the power of digital health that provides awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally.