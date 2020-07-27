There are many diseases in the world which affect people in different ways, and most time it is not detected until it is too late. One such disease is hepatitis, which causes inflammation of the liver tissue and affects hundreds of millions of people worldwide. With many unaware that they could be suffering from it, World Hepatitis Day is marked every year on July 28 to spread awareness about it. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Liver Friendly Foods That You Must Include in Your Diet

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D, and E, and there are various ways that the disease can be spread. Hepatitis A and E are mainly spread by contaminated food and water, hepatitis B is mainly sexually transmitted and can be passed down from mother to baby during pregnancy or through infected blood. Where hepatitis C is concerned, it is commonly spread through infected blood, and hepatitis D infects people who are already infected with hepatitis B.

History of World Hepatitis Day:

The day is marked in honour of American physician and geneticist Baruch Samuel Blumberg for his work on the hepatitis B. The Nobel Laureate, who was born on July 28, 1925, identified the hepatitis B virus, and later developed its diagnostic test and vaccine. After a resolution was adopted during the 63rd World Health Assembly in May 2010, World Hepatitis Day was given global endorsement.

Significance of World Hepatitis Day:

World Hepatitis Day provides an opportunity to focus on actions such as raising awareness of the different forms of hepatitis and how they are transmitted. To strengthen prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases. It is also a day to highlight the importance of increasing hepatitis B vaccine coverage, and to coordinate a global response to hepatitis.

Theme of World Hepatitis Day:

As per the World Health Organization, this year the theme for World Hepatitis Day is ‘Hepatitis-free future’ with the focus being on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and newborns. The WHO will on July 28 publish new recommendations on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of the virus.