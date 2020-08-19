All around the world, there are people who are suffering from being homeless, refugees or from natural disasters, wars and famines. These people are left vulnerable and in no condition to fend for themselves. In such situations, before the government steps in with long-term help, humanitarian aid workers step up to help. In recognition of their work, August 19 is marked every year as World Humanitarian Day to remember the humanitarian personnel who have lost their lives and those who are still working despite the odds. Also Read - World Photography Day 2020: Know All About The Day And How it is Celebrated Worldwide

Humanitarian aid workers have to face many things as they carry out their work to provide life-saving assistance to people who are suffering all over the world. They function in conflict zones or in areas devastated by natural disasters and work to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity.

History of World Humanitarian Day:

The day is marked in memory of the August 19, 2003 bombing of the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq in which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the incident. The United Nations General Assembly formalised the day as World Humanitarian Day in 2009.

Significance of World Humanitarian Day:

The day is important as it highlights the important work that humanitarian personnel do to save lives all over the world. It also brings to the fore the dangerous situations they have to work in to ensure that the needy get all the help. It also brings about awareness among the public the work that they do and how they can help.

How You Can Help:

If you have the time, search which organisation is close to where you stay and go ask if they need help. But if you are unable to donate your time, you could instead donate money or items that are required by humanitarian organisations. All you have to do is go online and search for organisations doing humanitarian work or go to the UN’s World Humanitarian Day website.