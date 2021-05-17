World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17 every year, stresses the need for increasing awareness about this ‘silent killer’ and helps people realise that hypertension or high blood pressure is a preventable and controllable condition. Increasing the awareness about the condition – where the blood pressure is consistently more than 140/90mm/Hg – is necessary given the lack of knowledge among the people about the ‘silent killer’ as the symptoms often go unnoticed during the early phase. Also Read - 1st Batch of DRDO's Anti-Covid Drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) to be Released on Monday. All You Need to Know

What is Hypertension?

Commonly known as high blood pressure, hypertension is a common condition in which there is an excessive long-term force of blood applied to the artery walls leading to heart diseases. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries are, the higher would be your blood pressure.

What is the recommended normal blood pressure level range?

It should stay between 120/80mm Hg to 140/90 mm Hg.

High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms. If left untreated it can increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

What are the risk factors?

Some characteristic risk factors for hypertension include obesity, drinking too much alcohol, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, processed food, and family history.

History and Significance of World Hypertension Day

The World Hypertension Day was first launched on 14th May 2005 by WHL (World Hypertension League), an association of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues. The objective behind the observance is to spread awareness about hypertension among the masses.

There are some adverse effects of persistently high blood pressure which include atherosclerosis popularly known as ‘blockages’ in our arteries.

Theme of World Hypertension Day 2021:

This year’s theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” focusing on combatting low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

COVID-19 and Hypertension:

As hypertension is one of the most common comorbidity among Covid-19 patients, health experts emphasised that they should not be worried about developing the infectious disease, but, needs to be more cautious and take adequate measures.

According to the experts, inflammation in arteries caused by Covid-19 infection is affecting the autonomic nervous system which is resulting in the fluctuation of blood pressure (BP) in such patients.

Therefore, keeping a tab on BP levels among hypertension patients is a must, said Rakesh Chugh, Senior Consultant and in charge, CTVS, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. “This pandemic, which is giving anxiety and tension, is more dangerous for BP patients as many of them are frequently reporting with BP and pulse going up and down,” Chugh told IANS.

Covid-19 is known to involve people with existing hypertension more frequently than an otherwise healthy person.

The expert also warned that smoking can lead to adverse effects among hypertension patients as it has long been known that BP and heart rate increase during smoking.

Exercise and a good diet also play an important role among hypertension patients.

Anand Kumar Pandey, Director and Senior Consultant- Cardiology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said that the stress and anxiety caused by this pandemic are potentially worsening our hypertension patients’ condition.

“Therefore, such patients need medical as well as emotional support in this unprecedented time,” Pandey noted.

