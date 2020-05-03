A smile is a curve that sets everything great! The first Sunday of May is celebrated as the World Laughter Day. This year, it falls on May 3 The first World Laughter Day was first celebrated on May 10, 1998, in Mumbai and was pioneered by Dr. Madan Kataria, founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement. Since then, Laughter Day has been celebrated annually on every first Sunday of May. The world was inspired by this movement and for the first time Laughter Day was celebrated in the year 2000 in Copenhagen, Denmark and the day was named as ‘Happy Demic’. More than ten thousand people gathered outside Town Hall Square to spread laughter.

Laughter Yoga Movement which was a brainchild of Dr. Madan Kataria was an initiative for facial feedback hypothesis that postulates that a person expressions can have the effect on their emotions. Nowadays, doctors use laughter therapy to heal patients, especially who suffer from a heart problem, anxiety attacks, and depression.

On World Laughter Day make a pledge to laugh at least once in a day to rejoice the life you have got. Laughter is also the best medicine as it gives many health benefits such as immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and makes you stress-free. It also is one of the best exercises to do during workout sessions.

The main purpose of celebrating World Laughter Day is to promote laughter therapy and to create awareness about its healing benefits through laughter clubs.