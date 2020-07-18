How many times in our busy lives do we ever stop to just listen? Listen to the sounds around us, listen to our inner voice, listen to nature or listen to our family and friends talk. Nowadays, nobody seems to have the time to listen because they are just rushing through everything. Listening is an art that requires patience, and to remind people of its benefits, World Listening Day was established and marked on July 18 every year.

According to Oxford Living Dictionaries, to listen is to give attention to sound or action. Listening is a great skill that can provide another person comfort when they are in need of someone to hear them out. It is also a good way to calm your thoughts and silently contemplate the world around you by listening to the sights and sounds. Many a times people learn and understand more by just listening to someone talk or by just being a sound-board for someone else.

History of World Listening Day:

The day is hosted by the World Listening Project and in honour of renowned Canadian composer, music educator, and author, R. Murray Schafer, who was born on July 18, 1933. His World Soundscape Project developed the fundamental ideas and practices of acoustic ecology in the 1970s. Since its inception in 2010, thousands of people from six continents have participated in World Listening Day.

Significance of World Listening Day:

The day was established to bring about awareness among the people the importance and value of listening. It is a day to bring about world focus on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes. The day teaches people not only to see, taste and smell but to listen with all their senses.

Theme For World Listening Day 2020:

The theme for this year is Collective Field created by Wild Sanctuary Vice President, Katherine Krause. As per worldlisteningproject.org, “The Collective Field invites you to express your recent journey through what was, what is, and what will be, evoked only by wandering into new territory. Stay silent until you know. Then speak. Share. Perform. How have you been transformed? We are all in the woods of a new age, and we’re listening to the future.”