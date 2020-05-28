World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: India and the rest of the world might be dealing with a pandemic that has shaken the lives, and affected the unprivileged the most. As the struggle becomes graver, the need for the removal of various social stigmas gets even stronger. To create social awareness about maintaining menstrual hygiene, especially in the time of pandemic, the WASH United, a German non-profit advocacy and education group launched Menstrual Hygiene Day and kept the theme ‘Periods in Pandemics’ this year. Also Read - Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: Here is How Lockdown Unleashed Sanitary Pad Crisis in India

The theme is self-explanatory and focuses upon raising awareness about taking care of menstrual hygiene during a pandemic which affects a woman both physically and mentally. The time of any pandemic, like the ongoing COVID-19 is stressful, which directly affects the menstrual cycle of a woman. It gets even more important to maintain the hygiene level in these tough times and also help others who are dealing with periods related issues.

The pandemic has led to an unprecedented financial crisis. Under the theme this year, the organisation highlights the importance of helping women financially by distributing sanitary napkins and other products to maintain menstrual hygiene. With schools and community centres being shut, girls no more have access to the free supply of the sanitary napkins. Adding to this, the lockdown has got more women being subjected to the house-hold related stigmas and taboos around periods, thereby affecting their mental health in ways more than one.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, people are urged to extend a helping hand towards underprivileged women and help them with critical information about maintaining menstrual hygiene and also helping them with sanitary kits.