World Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed on May 28, every year. The aim of this day is to change the social stigma and taboos associated with menstruation. To create social awareness about maintaining menstrual hygiene, the WASH United, a German non-profit advocacy and education group launched Menstrual Hygiene Day in 2014.

Interesting Fact: May 28 was chosen to observe Menstrual Hygiene Day because on average the menstrual cycle for most women is 28 days in length and the menstruation period for most women is for five days each month. Hence, the date was chosen as 28/5.

Theme of Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021:

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021 is calling for more action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene now!

Significance of Menstrual Hygiene Day:

This day is celebrated to break taboos surrounding menstruation, raise awareness about periods, and understand the importance of good menstrual hygiene management worldwide.

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, people are urged to extend a helping hand towards underprivileged women and help them with critical information about maintaining menstrual hygiene and also helping them with sanitary kits.

Menstrual hygiene can be a challenge for women, especially for women in developing countries because of inadequate facilities including clean toilets, sanitation. UNFPA was quoted, “For some, menstruation may be an inconvenience they don’t give much thought to. But for millions of others, this most natural of reproductive cycle functions can equate to abuse (the onset of menstruation may lead to child marriage and sexual violence, violations of bodily autonomy); stigma (banishment to menstruation huts); missed opportunity (skipping school because of pain, discomfort and/or lack of personal hygiene products); and loss of dignity (lack of supplies in humanitarian and refugee settings where even basics like soap and water are in short supply or unavailable.)”

Let’s break the stigma, let’s talk about period!