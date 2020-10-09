Every year, October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day for global mental health education, awareness, and advocacy against social stigma. A person’s psychology and spiritual quotient play a huge role in determining the mental health. They are like two wheels on which the individual balances his/her life on. Disorders or maintaining mental health must start from self, only then can we come close to achieving a society that functions in harmony. Also Read - How Keeping Windows Open Will Help You Get Rid of COVID-19 at Home

Major illnesses including schizophrenia or bipolar disorder rarely appear out of the blue. When a person is inclining towards these two mental illnesses, people close to the person start seeing changes in the behaviour before the illness appears in its full-blown form.

Learning about early signs of these common psychological conditions can help in reducing the severity of these conditions. In most cases, you can also prevent or delay a major mental sickness. Read on to learn more about these symptoms.

Here are a few common signs of mental illness in adults and adolescents:

– Excessive mood changes

– Overthinking

– Problems thinking

– Prolonged or strong feelings of irritability or anger

– Avoiding friends and social activities

– Difficulties with understanding or relating to other people

– Sleep or appetite changes

– Feeling lost or disconnected

– Unusual behaviour

– Apathy

– Suicidal

– Aggression

– Temper issues

– Frequent nightmares

– Unable to carry out daily activities

– Overindulgence of drugs or alcohol

Where to get help from?

However, just one or two of these symptoms can’t really predict a mental illness but may indicate a need for further evaluation. These can be the major symptoms; you must take the person to a clinical psychiatrist for further evaluation. The mental health rehabilitation helpline, KIRAN, can be called from a landline and mobile phones across the country at the number 1800-599-0019. Don’t be afraid to reach out if you know someone who needs help.