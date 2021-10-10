World Mental Health Day is celebrated across the globe on October 10. It is aimed at educating people and spreading awareness about the importance of mental health and how one should never neglect their mental health issues.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Sly Dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, Promotes Her Film Judgementall Hai Kya

This pandemic has opened the floor to discuss and talk in detail about mental health issues as several children and working professionals feel burnt out. They found it difficult to accept their new normal. The brunt has been faced severely by people who already have pre-existing mental health conditions, health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone. Also Read - Experts Suggest Simple Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Fear, Anxiety

World Health Organisation said,” In recent years, there has been increasing acknowledgement of the important role mental health plays in achieving global development goals, as illustrated by the inclusion of mental health in the Sustainable Development Goals.” Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2019: History And Significance of The Day

World Mental Health Day 2021: Theme

This year, the world mental health theme is mental health in an unequal world. It focuses on access to mental health services which has remained unequal.

World Mental Health Day 2021: History and Significance

The World Federation for Mental Health organised an annual activity which was first observed on October 10, 1992. That year, there was no specific theme and their main motive was to spread awareness about the issue and educate the people on the relevant issues. In 1994, for the first time, a theme was set. The theme was improving the quality of mental health services throughout the world.

Every year, the day’s importance grew. Different years had different themes based on their relevance and importance. Themes like Women and Mental Health (1996), Children and Mental Health (1997), Mental Health and Human Rights (1998) and Mental Health and Ageing (1999).