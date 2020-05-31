World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1. The day was first commenced by the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations to highlight the global importance of milk. It’s been 20 years since the initiative began and today, the entire world celebrates the day to mark the significance of milk intake in our diet. Also Read - Want a Glowing And Acne-Free Skin? Prepare and Apply These Milk Powder Face Masks at Home

World Milk Day 2020 Theme

This time, as the initiative has completed 20 long years, the theme is simply called ’20th Anniversary of World Milk Day.’ The celebrations began on May 29 with a Dairy Rally. The Global Dairy Platform has been asking the participants to talk about the benefits of dairy and encourage others to discuss the same, along with highlighting the problems in accessing milk and dairy products in several parts of the world. Also Read - Desperate For Food Amid Lockdown, Man, Dogs Share Milk Spilt on Road in Uttar Pradesh's Agra | WATCH

World Milk Day 2020: Importance of Milk

In India, the day holds a lot of importance considering we are an agricultural nation. Milk is the staple food in our diet ever since we are born. This is the same across cultures and regions in the entire country. The variation of using milk in cooking differs but it is an important part of at least one meal in a day.

World Milk 2020: How to Celebrate

Last year, the World Milk Day theme in India was ‘Drink Milk: Today and Every day’. Every year, the theme aims to spread more and more awareness about including milk and dairy products in the diet regularly. Various NGOs and other organisation contributing to the cause also donate free milk packets to the underprivileged children and release new policy to make sure that at least children of all ages and in all regions get to have milk daily.

With COVID-19 pandemic creating lives difficult for everyone, it won’t be a bad idea to donate some milk packets to needy people around you to mark World Milk Day 2020!