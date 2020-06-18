This year the month of June is full of special days, and the 21st especially has about four of them happening all at once. Among them is the Fête de la Musique or World Music Day which has been held yearly since 1982. But apart from them we are also set to witness a solar eclipse and the longest day of the year. Also Read - World Music Day 2020: 3 Ways Music Keeps You Cheerful And Healthy

A bit about World Music Day, it was founded by Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret and was first held in Paris, France in 1982. The idea behind the day is to get musicians, both professionals and amateurs, to come out onto the streets and play their instruments. The day is now being celebrated worldwide and musicians are encouraged to hold shows on the streets for free.

With musicians in many countries gearing up to hold concerts online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s take a look at some quotes by well known personalities that perfectly describe music.

1. Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it. (John Lennon)

2. One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. (Bob Marley)

3. Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. (Plato)

4. If I had my life to live over again, I would have made a rule to read some poetry and listen to some music at least once every week. (Charles Darwin)

5. Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours. (Elton John)

6. Some people have lives; some people have music. (John Green)

7. You know what music is? God’s little reminder that there’s something else besides us in this universe; harmonic connection between all living beings, everywhere, even the stars. (Robin Williams)

8. It is cruel, you know, that music should be so beautiful. It has the beauty of loneliness of pain: of strength and freedom. The beauty of disappointment and never-satisfied love. The cruel beauty of nature and everlasting beauty of monotony. (Benjamin Britten)

9. That’s one of the greatest things about music. You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they’ll sing it back for 85,000 different reasons. (Dave Grohl)

10. To stop the flow of music would be like the stopping of time itself, incredible and inconceivable. (Aaron Copland)