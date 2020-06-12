A world without music would have no meaning at all to many, as it gives flight to the imagination and life to everything. From the young to the old, all enjoy listening to music whether it is jazz, rock and roll, country, folk, blues or heavy metal. So as June 21, which is marked as World Music Day, approaches, we take a look the origins of the day and its journey so far. Also Read - World Refugee Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day And Theme For This Year

Known as Fête de la Musique as well as World Music Day, it originated in France and was first held in Paris on June 21, 1982. The day also happens to be when the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, occurs. Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Focuses on The Impact of Crisis Like COVID-19 on Child Labour

How And When World Music Day Started: Also Read - World Blood Donor Day 2020: Know All About The Day And Why it is Important

In October of 1981, Jack Lang, Minister of Culture of France, appointed Maurice Fleuret as Director of Music and Dance, and the two conceived a plan to bring out musicians on the streets to play together. And so on June 21, 1982, the first Fête de la Musique took place in Paris, with thousands of citizens across France coming out to play.

The event became so popular that it spread across the world and was adopted by over 120 nations, including India. The day is usually celebrated by musicians coming out to play their instruments on the streets, parks, stadiums, and theatres. Free concerts are organised where musicians play for fun and entertainment and not for money.

Why World Music Day is Celebrated:

The day was started to promote music in two ways, first to encourage amateur and professional musicians to perform in the streets, and secondly so that many free concerts are organised, and all genres of music are made accessible to the public.

The day has made a huge impact as there are over 130 countries that celebrate it today with over 1,000 cities across the world taking part.