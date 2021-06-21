World Music Day 2021: Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul and enhances harmony and happiness. This day is also known as ‘Make Music Day,’ and ‘Fête de la Musique’ in French, music is difficult to describe in words. June 21 is internationally celebrated as World Music Day. There is hardly anyone who does not like music, some like it loud while others prefer soft and soothing numbers. Music is undoubtedly the essence of life. It is a way of expressing your emotions and feelings when you fall short of words. Also Read - Major Milestone: Andhra Pradesh Sets New Record by Vaccinating 13.45 Lakh People in a Day

World Music Day was founded by Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret and was first held in Paris, France in 1982. The idea behind the day is to get musicians, both professionals, and amateurs, to come out onto the streets and play their instruments. The day is now being celebrated worldwide and musicians are encouraged to hold shows on the streets for free.

In October of 1981, Jack Lang, Minister of Culture of France, appointed Maurice Fleuret as Director of Music and Dance, and the two conceived a plan to bring out musicians on the streets to play together. And so on June 21, 1982, the first Fête de la Musique took place in Paris, with thousands of citizens across France coming out to play.

The event became so popular that it spread across the world and was adopted by over 120 nations, including India. The day is usually celebrated by musicians coming out to play their instruments in the streets, parks, stadiums, and theatres. Free concerts are organised where musicians play for fun and entertainment and not for money.

Why World Music Day is Celebrated:

The day was started to promote music in two ways, first to encourage amateur and professional musicians to perform in the streets, and secondly so that many free concerts are organised, and all genres of music are made accessible to the public.

This World Music Day, we bring quotes from celebrated personalities of the world

“Music was my refuge. I could crawl into the space between the notes and curl my back to loneliness.”- Maya Angelou

“Without music, life would be a mistake.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. -Ludwig van Beethoven

I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity. It’s something we are all touched by. No matter what culture we’re from, everyone loves music. ― Billy Joel

Everything in the universe has a rhythm, everything dances. -Maya Angelou

Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. — Plato

Music can touch your hearts even if you don’t know what language the song is in. Happy World Music Day!

When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest. – Henry David Thoreau

“Some people have lives; some people have music.” ― John Green

“Where words leave off, music begins.” ― Heinrich Heine

“If I had my life to live over again, I would have made a rule to read some poetry and listen to some music at least once every week.” ― Charles Darwin

Wishing you a Happy World Music Day!