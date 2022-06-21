World Music Day 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status And Images

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21. For music lovers, this day is no less than a festival. This day first originated in France, and it is known as ‘Fete de la Musique’ which means ‘Music Festival’. The day is celebrated across the world to promote music and musicians. There is hardly anyone who does not like music, some like it loud while others prefer soft and soothing numbers. Music is undoubtedly the essence of life. It is a way of expressing your emotions and feelings when you fall short of words.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video With Sonu Nigam on World Music Day | WATCH

World Music Day was founded by Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret and was first held in Paris, France in 1982. The idea behind the day is to get musicians, both professionals, and amateurs, to come out onto the streets and play their instruments. The day is now being celebrated worldwide and musicians are encouraged to hold shows on the streets for free.

Theme of World Music Day 2022

The theme for the day this year is “Music at Intersections.”

Why World Music Day is Celebrated:

The day was started to promote music in two ways, first to encourage amateur and professional musicians to perform in the streets, and secondly so that many free concerts are organised, and all genres of music are made accessible to the public.

We have listed wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on World Music Day 2022:

Music is like therapy. It plays a very important role in our lives. I hope you enjoy your day with good music. Warm wishes to you on World Music Day.

“Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it.” -John Lennon

“Where words fail, music speaks” – Hans Christian Andersen

“Without music, life would be a mistake.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

The feeling you get while listening to your favourite song is incredible. I don’t think you can describe it in words. I hope that you get to hear the best music today and every day. Happy World Music Day!

“I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” – Albert Einstein

There is some kind of music for everyone in this world. Hope you get to listen to your favourite music today. Happy World Music Day to you.

“When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – Henry David Thoreau