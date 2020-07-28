Our planet Earth is facing a number of challenges that is both man-made and natural which is putting our survival at risk. We depend on our environment for everything, and the misuse has led to many of the resources we rely on, diminishing at a fast rate. To bring about awareness about the problems that are cropping up, World Nature Conservation Day was created and it is marked on July 28 every year. Also Read - Thai PM says law applies to tycoon accused of poaching

Nature, a word derived from the Latin word natura, refers to the natural, physical or material world that is not man-made. Natural resources help to sustain life that we rely upon each day like water, air and soil, and it is important that we protect and conserve them not only for the survival of the present but future generations as well.

History of World Nature Conservation Day:

There is no record as to how the day came into being, but it is marked every year on July 28 to bring about awareness on how to best utilise the various resources that are available. With the misuse and overuse of natural resources becoming a problem day by day, World Nature Conservation Day was created to educate people on how to conserve it.

Significance of World Nature Conservation Day:

The day is important in the sense that it highlights the problems that are emerging due to the misuse of natural resources and the effects that future generations will face because of it. The day also stresses on the importance of conserving natural resources not only for the survivability of future generations but the present ones too. It brings about awareness of the problems that are cropping up and what we as humans must do to ensure the protection and conservation of nature.