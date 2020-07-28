Where there is an abundance of toxicity, life cannot thrive, and the same applies to our environment too. As humans, we rely on the environment for water, air, food and everything else that sustains life. However, despite our survivability depending on a healthy environment, we do nothing to protect and conserve it. So on World Nature Conservation Day 2020, which is marked every year on July 28, we take a look at how we can do our part in protecting natural resources. Also Read - World Nature Conservation Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

We depend on natural resources to sustain life, however, we do nothing to ensure that they last not only for the present but future generations too. World Nature Conservation Day works to bring awareness among the public about the dangers of misusing or overusing natural resources, and to educate people on how to conserve it.

Below are some of the things that we as individuals can do to help conserve and protect our environment before we drive ourselves to extinction.

1. To quench our thirst we need water, but if we are not careful in how we use it, we will not have any to drink. Hence it is very important that we consciously make an effort to use water wisely and ensure we do not waste it uselessly. Learning how to recycle water that you use is an added benefit to you and the environment.

2. Opt for things that are reusable so it will lessen the need for factories to create more. Recycle as much as possible and choose biodegradable products to make the environment safer and healthier. Stop using and buying plastic as, apart from being harmful to the environment, it is also harmful to humans.

3. The more plants, the more clean air. Take it upon yourself to plant a tree every chance you get, as trees play an important part in reducing erosion and moderating the climate. Apart from removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, they also provide a habitat for many species of animals.

4. Practice sustainable agriculture so that you will not compromise with the ability of current or future generations in meeting their needs. Agriculture plays a big role in climate change, water scarcity, land degradation, deforestation, etc., so it is important to develop sustainable food systems.

5. Choose renewable energy. Energy that can be produced naturally, like from the Sun, wind, rain, etc., is considered to be renewable. It can be replenished easily and is cheaper too and works best in electricity generation, transportation, and for heating/cooling air and water.

In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”