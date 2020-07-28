Most of us would agree that a holiday in the lap of nature is something that is worth every penny, time and effort. After a few days of seeing the sights, walking in the forests and rain or sunshine, we are all geared up and energised to return to work. Imagine if just such a situation was to exist everyday…life would simply be beautiful. But since it’s not, we can only work towards conserving what we have left of nature. Also Read - World Nature Conservation Day 2020: How You Can do Your Part in Protecting Natural Resources

On World Nature Conservation Day 2020, these quotes and sayings by well known personalities teach us how we should go about protecting and conserving nature, which is important for our own survival. Also Read - World Nature Conservation Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

1. Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, shall all be saved. (Jane Goodall: English primatologist and anthropologist)

2. If we wait for the meek to inherit the earth there won’t be anything left to inherit. (Bob Hunter, founder of GreenPeace)

3. And I dream of the vast deserts, the forests, and all of the wilderness of our continent, wild places that we should protect as a precious heritage for our children and for our children’s children. We must never forget that it is our duty to protect this environment. (Nelson Mandela)

4. Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed. (Mahatma Gandhi)

5. To waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them amplified and developed. (Theodore Roosevelt)

6. As we progress into the twenty-first century, anyone who considers themselves a realist will have to make the environment a top priority. (Leonardo DiCaprio)

7. Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better. (Albert Einstein)

8. I think that I cannot preserve my health and spirits, unless I spend four hours a day at least – and it is commonly more than that – sauntering through the woods and over the hills and fields, absolutely free from all worldly engagements. (Henry David Thoreau)

9. A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people. (Franklin D. Roosevelt)

10. When the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, the last river poisoned, only then will we realise that one cannot eat money. (American Indian proverb)