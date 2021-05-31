May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is responsible for 13 percent of all new cancer cases and 19 percent of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, lung cancer was the most common cause of cancer led death in 2020. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: What Harm Can Tobacco Consumption Cause on The Efficacy of The Vaccine?

The most significant risk factor for lung cancer is cigarette smoking. Lung cancer chances are also affected by using other tobacco products such as cigars or pipes. Tobacco smoke contains about 7,000 compounds, many of which are toxins.

The day is observed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on health. The campaign also tries to reduce the prevalence of diseases and deaths due to the consumption of tobacco. This year the theme of this special day is "Commit to Quit".