May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is responsible for 13 percent of all new cancer cases and 19 percent of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, lung cancer was the most common cause of cancer led death in 2020. Also Read - World No Tobacco Day 2021: What Harm Can Tobacco Consumption Cause on The Efficacy of The Vaccine?
The most significant risk factor for lung cancer is cigarette smoking. Lung cancer chances are also affected by using other tobacco products such as cigars or pipes. Tobacco smoke contains about 7,000 compounds, many of which are toxins. Also Read - Smokers at 50% Higher Risk of Developing Severe Diseases, Death From COVID-19: WHO
The day is observed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco on health. The campaign also tries to reduce the prevalence of diseases and deaths due to the consumption of tobacco. This year the theme of this special day is “Commit to Quit”. In order to spread awareness, here are few messages that you can send to your loved ones. Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas For Breast Cancer Patients to Heal And Recover Faster
- Replacing the smoke on your face with a smile today will replace illness in your life with happiness tomorrow. Quit now.
- Eliminate tobacco from your life before it kills you!
- We need to burn calories daily, not tobacco!
- If we lose the battle against tobacco, we will lose the war against cancer.
- Smoking cigarettes is like paying to have your life cut shorter – the most foolish thing anyone can ever do.
- Exercising is one of the best ways to quit smoking. Working out is when you will truly realize how cigarettes have made you weaker. It will be difficult but you will need to remind yourself of the prize at the end of the journey – a better life. Go for it.
- If you can’t stop smoking, cancer will.
- Smoking is like paying someone to kill you. They’re rich; you’re dead.
- Smoking does not make you a KILLER per se, but your heart will drown in GUILT if second-hand smoke gave someone in your own family a life-threatening disease. Save a lifetime of regret – quit today.
- Smoking leaves an unseen scar. It fills your insides with toxins and tar.