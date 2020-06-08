Our planet Earth is blessed to have the essential ingredients required to support life in it, and besides the air we breathe and land we walk on, we also have water. The abundance of water is what distinguishes Earth from other planets in the Solar System, and they come in the form of oceans, lakes, rivers and underground waters. While all play a vital role, today on June 8, we take a look at the history and significance of oceans as we celebrate World Oceans Day. Also Read - Madurai Salon Owner Spends Savings on Needy Amid COVID-19, 13-Year-Old Daughter Appointed UNADAP Goodwill Ambassador

About the ocean, which is a body of water that composes much the Earth's hydrosphere, we have the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Pacific Ocean, Southern (Antarctic) and Arctic Oceans. The ocean contains 97 per cent of our planet's water, and all of it is saline. Oceans are integral to life and form part of the carbon cycle, as well as influence climate and weather patterns.

History of World Oceans Day:

It was proposed at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC). After a petition, the day was officially recognised as World Oceans Day by the United Nations in 2008.

Significance of World Oceans Day:

The day is marked to support the implementation of worldwide Sustainability Development Goals, and to bring about awareness among the public of its importance. Along with that it highlights how oceans and their resources are to be managed in a sustainable way.

Theme of World Oceans Day 2020:

Each year the United Nations selects a theme to mark the day, and this year the theme is ‘Innovation For a Sustainable Ocean’. Usually special events are held to bring awareness about oceans to people, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, celebrations are being held online.