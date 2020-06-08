Our planet Earth is one of the most unique planets in the Solar System, where life is made possible because of the presence of air, land and water. From the three, water bodies, like oceans, lakes and rivers, provide us not only with food but help many with their livelihoods. Today, June 8, which is marked as World Oceans Day, we take a look at how we can do our bit to protect our oceans. Also Read - World Oceans Day 2020: History, Significance of The Day And Theme For This Year

Oceans contain about 97 per cent of our planet’s water and absorb about 30 per cent of carbon dioxide produced by humans, acting as a buffer against the impact of global warming. They are the largest source of protein, with more than 3 billion people depending on them for it. Apart from that, people also depend on the ocean’s marine and coastal biodiversity for their livelihoods.

How we Can Protect Our Oceans:

We keep hearing stories from around the world about how our oceans and marine life are getting destroyed by humans who do not understand the importance of these water bodies. Here we give you a list of things compiled by oceana.org, on how you can protect them.

Reduce Carbon Dioxide:

Our oceans are becoming more acidic due to the carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels, which in turn could lead to the loss of coral reefs that are vital for sustaining marine life. A person can reduce energy use by riding a bike, walking or using public transport, and using high efficiency appliances at home.

Eat Sustainable Seafood:

With global fisheries on the verge of collapse due to over exploitation, one could help by opting to buy or consume fish and seafood that is from sustainable fisheries. When shopping, look for terms like ‘line caught’, ‘diver caught’, ‘sustainably caught’ or ‘sustainably harvested’.

Opt For Reusable Plastic:

There have been many incidents where the plastic products that we use end up polluting the oceans and endangering marine life. We can help by opting for grocery bags that are made of cloth, water bottles that are reusable, by saying no to plastic straws.

Pick up Garbage And Litter on Beaches:

Most of the garbage that end up in the ocean started off as litter that was left on the beach. When visiting a beach, do not just go there to have fun, take a garbage bag along with you and pick up as much of the trash that you can. You could also volunteer for beach clean-ups.

Buy Ocean-friendly Products:

By buying products that are not sourced sustainably or which use methods that are harmful to the environment, we are adding to the destruction of entire ecosystems. You could avoid contributing to the destruction by not buying cosmetics that contain shark squalene or jewellery made of coral or sea turtle shell.

As the United Nations pointed out in its blog on World Oceans Day, “the health of the ocean is intimately tied to our health”. It also revealed that organisms discovered at extreme depths of the oceans are being used to speed up the detection of COVID-19.