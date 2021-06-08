The world celebrates Oceans Day on June 8. The United Nations (UN) has called for sustainable efforts and stop the use of plastic to save the oceans. The UN said, “Tuesday is #WorldOceansDay. From eating local, sustainably-sourced fish to stopping plastic pollution, we all have a role to play to #SaveOurOcean.” Also Read - Aliens Under The Sea? UFOs Aren’t Coming From Outer Space But From Beneath The Sea, Claims Expert



History of World Oceans Day:

It was proposed at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992 by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC). After a petition, the day was officially recognised as World Oceans Day by the United Nations in 2008.

Significance of World Oceans Day:

The day is marked to support the implementation of worldwide Sustainability Development Goals, and to bring about awareness among the public of its importance. Along with that, it highlights how oceans and their resources are to be managed in a sustainable way.

Theme of World Oceans Day 2021:

The theme of World Ocean Day 2021 is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. Owing to the pandemic, all the celebrations today take place virtually.

#WorldOceansDay2021 is trending on Twitter. With netizens coming forward to spread awareness about the occasion and why we should save the ocean. A user wrote, “Ocean is source of life the coastal areas. Our Home, Our Pride.” Another user wrote, “Oceans are not just water bodies, they are our source of life and it is time we protect and save them. Happy World Oceans Day!” “No Water, No Life No Blue, No green Today is World Oceans Day.”

Let’s save the ocean!