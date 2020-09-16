The survival of humans on Earth is impossible without the presence of the ozone layer in our planet’s stratosphere. It protects us from the harmful ultraviolet radiation emitted from the Sun. These rays can potentially lead to skin cancer, impair your immune system, and can also damage your eyes by causing cataracts. Ozone is a molecule containing three oxygen atoms and the concentration of this gas in a layer has resulted in the formation of the protective shield called the ozone layer. Today, as we celebrate World Ozone Day 2020, here we tell you some important facts about the ozone layer. Also Read - Nature Reclaims Its Glory, Ozone Layer Heals, Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Certain factors have led to a hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica and that may gradually increase the surface UV in parts of New Zealand, Chile, Australia, Argentina, and South Africa.

During the beginning of the lockdowns imposed world-wide owing to COVID-19, the depleted ozone layer over the arctic healed itself and is now closed completely, as per the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Without the presence of Earth’s ozone layer, harmful radiations emitted from the Sun will reach the Earth and will damage the DNA of plants and animals, gradually claiming the lives of almost every living species on the planet.

Ozone can be created. Yes, you read it right. This molecule is produced when various molecules of oxygen react with each other in the presence of sunlight.

Did you know that gases used in air conditioners and refrigerators for cooling purposes are contributing to a hole in the ozone layer? Well, researchers got to know about it in the later 1970s.