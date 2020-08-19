When it comes to capturing or creating a memory in time, nothing does it better than a photograph. Ever since its discovery and the invention of the camera in the early 19th century, people have indulged in the activity of taking photographs. It has become such an important part of our lives that it also has a day to itself that is celebrated yearly on August 19 as World Photography Day. Also Read - Can't Decide on a Camera? Professional Photographer Ashish Bharti Tells You How to Choose

A picture is worth a thousand words, and the words aptly describe a photograph, which has the ability to capture a moment, an experience or an idea. For some it might just be a hobby, but for others photography is their life and their way of making a living. Creating memories has never been so easy, and it all came about in the early 1800s when the camera was invented.

The first viable photographic process came about with the development of the Daguerreotype by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in 1837. The invention was unveiled at a meeting of the French Academy of Sciences on January 7, 1839, and the French government bought the rights for the patent and presented it to the world as a free gift. Details about the process were made public on August 19, 1839, a date which came to be accepted as the birth year of practical photography.

The first durable colour photograph was taken by Thomas Sutton in 1861, and it was a set of three black-and-white photographs taken through red, green, and blue colour filters. But as the photographic emulsions that were in use then were insensitive to most of the spectrum, the result was very imperfect and the demonstration was soon forgotten.

Inventors and brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiere began working on a process for colour photography in the 1890s, and they came up with the Autochrome plate that was commercially introduced in 1907. But everything changed after the Kodachrome film was introduced, and a new era in colour photography began in 1936.

After that there were many other inventions that helped to make taking a photograph more easy and colourful. Kodak, a name which is synonymous with cameras, came up with the box camera, which is the first easy-to-use camera, in 1888. Its scientists went on to develop the world’s first megapixel sensor in 1986.

Photography has come a long way since it was first discovered, and now it has become possible to take a photograph anywhere and anytime and to share it with the world in seconds. For die hard photographers, World Photography Day means going out and doing what they love most – clicking pictures. Apart from that, they also take part in photography competitions that are organised all over the world.