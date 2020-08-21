When it comes to milk, it is not only from animals that we can procure it but from plants as well, and the latter is fast becoming popular as a healthier option. Usually, the first thing that comes to mind when talking about milk is the cow, but over the years we have been hearing increasingly about plant milks, like almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and soy milk. On August 22, which is marked as World Plant Milk Day, we take a look at the history and significance of the day. Also Read - Follow Plant-based Diet, Avoid Junk Food For Healthy Heart

There are a variety of plants from which we can extract what is known as plant milk and they are grains, pseudocereals, nuts, seeds, legumes, coconut, potato, etc. A few of them are used as a substitute for dairy milk, like cooking various dishes, making yogurt, vegan cream, and vegan cheese.

How World Plant Milk Day Came About:

The day was founded by Robbie Lockie, co-founder of Plant Based News, in 2017, and it was established as a partnership with ProVeg in 2018. The campaign has grown and gained the attention of millions of people around the world, accelerating the transition from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives.

Why World Plant Milk Day is Important:

As per worldplantmilkday.com, a plant-based diet that includes plant milk is good for health as it can help prevent diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity and certain kinds of cancer. Opting for it will also make you feel more energetic, less bloated, clear your skin, improve your digestion, and other health benefits.

How You Can Celebrate World Plant Milk Day:

You could try using plant milk instead of dairy milk in your diet for a period of time just to see how one is different from the other. You could also opt for a vegan diet for a day and buy eatables that are plant-based and free from dairy.