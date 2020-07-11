The population in the world is growing at a fast rate, and as the number increases, it will have a devastating impact on our planet and affect biodiversity, which is pretty evident from now. Along with the need for food, humans will need more space and raw material which will result in habitats being destroyed and a rise in pollution. On World Population Day 2020, which is marked every year on July 11, we take a look at how human overpopulation is affecting our ecosystem. Also Read - World Population Day 2020 Quotes & Slogans: Here Are Some of The Best Sayings on Overpopulation

Human population on the planet has increased from 3 billion to 7 billion people in the last 50 years. As per the World Commission on Environment and Development, there are only 1.7 hectares of productive land available to every human, which means many are not living in a sustainable way. For them to live in a sustainable way, either the world population should be smaller or each person should make a smaller demand on the environment. Also Read - World Population Day 2020: 5 Family Planning Challenges Faced in India

Impact of Increasing Human Population:

1. Pollution:

The increase in people means more burning of fossil fuels, which in turn leads to an increase in sulphur dioxide in the atmosphere, which causes acid rain. The acid rain is not good for biodiversity as many plants and animals cannot survive, and as the rain becomes more acidic, biodiversity decreases. Also Read - World Population Day 2020: History, Significance of The Day And Theme For This Year

2. Sewage:

If untreated sewage is released into the environment and ends up in rivers, it will result in the oxygen supply in the water being used up by bacteria that will multiply because of the sewage. There will be a decrease in species diversity as only those that can live in areas with low oxygen supply will survive.

3. Deforestation:

A growing population will increase demand for building material and land, which will in turn lead to vast areas of natural forest being cut down for the benefit of humans. This will lead to habitat destruction, a reduction in soil fertility and poor soil structure leading to a decrease in biodiversity.

4. Desertification:

The cutting down of water retaining forests and vegetation will result in large areas of land turning into deserts. Desertification decreases biodiversity as only species that can survive in a dry habitat will remain in these areas.

5. Pesticides:

Pesticides are chemical substances that are meant to control pests, including weeds that can reduce crop growth. But they can have an adverse effects on the environment if they are not biodegradable, and can also cause harm to animals and human health.