Too much of anything is not good for health, and the same applies to our planet Earth where population is concerned. A population is defined as being the number of organisms of the same species living in a particular area with the capability to interbreed. In this case we are talking about the number of human beings who stay in a city or town, region, country or world. As we mark World Population Day 2020 on July 11, we take a look at what the day is all about and how it came into being.

As per reports, there were an estimated 7.8 billion people living on Earth as of March 2020, and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number is expected to rise due to unplanned pregnancies. Population size fluctuates at differing rates in differing regions, and Asia is the most populous continent, with China and India together constituting about 36 per cent of the world's population. With such a huge population, problems are bound to arise because of it.

History of World Population Day:

The day came about in 1989 when it was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. It was inspired by the public interest in Five Billion Day on July 11, 1987, the approximate date on which the world’s population reached five billion people. The United Nations General Assembly decided to continue observing the day through its resolution 45/216 of December 1990.

Significance of World Population Day:

The day is significant because it highlights the problems of over population, raises awareness about the effects of population on the environment and development. It also talks about the health problems faced by child brearing women and the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

Theme of World Population Day 2020:

The theme this year is based on safeguarding the health and rights of women and girls around the world especially during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. A recent UNFPA research highlighted that if the lockdown continues for 6 months, and there is major disruption to health services, then 47 million women in low and middle-income countries might not have access to modern contraceptives. This would in turn lead to 7 million unintended pregnancies. Apart from that, it could see a rise in gender-based violence, female genital mutilation and child marriages.