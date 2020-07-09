What happens when the population in a particular area grows at an accelerated rate? It depletes all the natural resources, destroys habitats, promotes poverty and causes famine. These are just a few problems that arise from overpopulation and there are many many more that affect the world over. As World Population Day 2020, which is marked on July 11 every year, approaches, we share some of the quotes and sayings by well known people. Also Read - World Population Day 2020: 5 Family Planning Challenges Faced in India

World Population Day came about in 1989 and was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme. Its main idea was to raise awareness among the public about the detrimental effects of overpopulation not only to humans but to the environment as well. It also highlights the health problems faced by child bearing women and the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

The quotes and sayings below from influential figures and learned men and women help raise awareness about overpopulation.

1. Use a lid have just one kid.

2. The greatest threat to human existence is our own lack of ability to control our own growth.

3. By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down. (Bill Gates)

4. A finite world can support only a finite population; Therefore, population growth must eventually equal zero. (Garrett Hardin)

5. Our human population continues to expand at such a scary rate – it’s unbelievable. (Bindi Irwin)

6. Population growth is the primary source of environmental damage. (Jacques Yves Cousteau)

7. Deciding not to have kids is not selfish, it’s sensible.

8. We all worry about the population explosion, but we don’t worry about it at the right time. (Art Hopp)

9. We control the growth Of every other species, except our own.

10. When the family is small, whatever little they have they are able to share. There is peace. (Philip Njuguna)