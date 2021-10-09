Every year, World Post Day is celebrated on October 9. This day marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). This was established in 1874, the UPU was founded in Bern, the capital of Switzerland. Ever since its establishment, different countries started recognising World Post Day.Also Read - World Post Day Facts: Do You Know When Was Independent India's First Stamp Issued?

In 1969, it was declared as World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan. This day is celebrated to honour and promote postal services in different countries and to introduce or promote the postal services and products. Every year, 192 member countries of the UPU participate.

World Post Day 2021: History

Back in 1600, postal services were established in different counties and were used extensively by different countries. However, later, in the 1800s, global postal services were established. In 1874, the Universal Postal Union was founded.

In 1948, the UN made the UPU an agency. On 9th October 1969, UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan celebrated World Postal Day. This proposal was accepted by Mr. Anand Narula, a member of the Indian delegation.

World Post Day: Significance

In 1874, October 9 marks the day for the Universal Post Union. It marks the importance of the universal mail and the contributions of the UPU towards society and the global economy. Different countries hold a special exhibition of stamps and also use this event to initiate new postal services. In India, the celebration is week-long.

World Post Day 2021: Date & Theme

World Postal Day is celebrated every year on 9 October. The theme of World Post Day is Innovate to Recover. People relied heavily on the postal services during the lockdown that was imposed due to the covid-19 breakout. Hence, this year’s theme is to encourage more people to use the postal and gather ideas for innovation. The UPU Director General said,” It is this innovativeness of Posts, and their resilience in serving communities, that we are celebrating on the occasion of World Post Day. “