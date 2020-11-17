World Prematurity Day: The world observes World Prematurity Day on November 17, every year. Premature birth is a serious health problem, babies born too early may have more health conditions than the babies born on time. This day is to raise awareness about preterm birth and the challenges that come with it. Preterm birth is also one of the leading causes of death under the age of five. This day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness about premature children born prematurely every year. Babies who are born before the 37th week of gestation are called premature babies or preemies. Also Read - Skincare: This Winter, Love Your Skin And Provide Rejuvenation During The Season

This year, the theme for World Prematurity Day is ‘Together for babies born too soon – Caring for the future’. As per estimates, approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year, which accounts for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide. And preemies can develop many health conditions including asthma, infections. If you are a parent of a premature baby, then here are the things you need to know. Read on. Also Read - How COVID-19 May Severely Affect Our Offsprings, Read On

– Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU): This intensive care unit specializes in taking care of babies who have serious health conditions. NICU has all the facilities and is well-equipped to care for the preemies around the clock, this unit will feed them, help them breathe, and keep them warm too. Also Read - Should You Wear a Mask While Exercising? Here's What You Need to Know

– Kangaroo mother care: This technique has been effective, and it is skin to skin contact with mothers. A technique in which a mother holds the baby by the chest also strengthens the bond between the mother and the baby.

– Safeguard your preemie from Infections: It is important that you keep infections and allergies away from the baby. Before touching the baby, make sure that you and your hands are cleaned properly in order to avoid any kind of allergy or infection.

– Breastfeed your baby– Breastfeeding is the best nutrition for the baby. Make sure you do that from time to time.

– Good sleep is important– Babies need an ample amount of sleep, provide them a peaceful environment. Keep noise and disturbance away from the baby. Dress up your baby aptly, cover the baby with a warm blanket and clothes.