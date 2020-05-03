American statesman, diplomat, lawyer, architect, and philosopher Thomas Jefferson once said, “The press [is] the only tocsin of a nation. [When it] is completely silenced… all means of a general effort [are] taken away.” As the global nations celebrate World Press Freedom Day 2020, let us have a look at the date, importance, history, significance and theme of this day which is celebrated across the globe each year on May 3 by the United Nations to celebrate journalism without fear. Also Read - PCI rejects World Press Freedom Index

Theme of World Press Day 2020:

This year, the theme of the World Press Day is 'Journalism without Fear or Favour'.

The sub-themes are

-Independent and Professional Journalism free from Political and Commercial Influence

-Gender Equality in All Aspect of the Media

-Safety of Women and Men Journalists and Media Workers

With the growing threat against journalism across the globe, it is time to come together and lift the profession. According to a report by RWB, “With no murders of journalists in India in 2019, as against six in 2018, the security situation for the country’s media might seem, on the face of it, to have improved. However, there have been constant press freedom violations, including police violence against journalists, ambushes by political activists, and reprisals instigated by criminal groups or corrupt local officials.”

History:

The event began in December, 1993 in the IN General assembly after several recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference. Post 1993, the anniversary of the Declaration of Windhoek, which falls in May 3, is observed as World Press Freedom Day across the globe.

Date:

This event is promoted, planned and organised by the United Nations and observed every year on May 3.

Importance:

It is a reminder to the government to look after their commitment to journalism and journalists.