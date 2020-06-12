Nothing can be more heartbreaking than having to flee the place you have been born and brought up in, and around the world there are thousands who have been forced to do so. The fear of persecution because of various reasons like race or religion, has seen many being forced to cross international and national boundaries to escape. With World Refugee Day coming up on June 20, we take a look at the history, significance and the theme for this year. Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Focuses on The Impact of Crisis Like COVID-19 on Child Labour

A refugee is a displaced person, who has had to leave his home behind and flee his country because of a threat to his life. The threat could be because of war, foreign aggression, internal conflicts, or his political opinion. And as per the United Nations, many are in exile to escape the effects of natural or human-made disasters. Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Where India Stands on Employing Children as Labourers

History of World Refugee Day:

World Refugee Day came into being in 2000 when the United Nations General Assembly in Resolution 55/76 decided on December 4, 2000 that June 20 would be marked as World Refugee Day. The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol help protect them. Also Read - World Day Against Child Labour 2020: How You Can Protect Children From Child Labour

Significance of World Refugee Day:

World Refugee Day is held every year on June 20 to raise awareness about the plight of refugees around the world. It is held to show solidarity with those who have been displaced and to honor their resilience and determination to keep their families safe. The day is also marked to draw the public’s attention to the millions of refugees and Internally displaced persons worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, conflict and persecution.

Theme of World Refugee Day 2020:

This year the theme for World Refugee Day 2020 is Step With Refugees. As per the UN, in a world where violence forces thousands of families to flee for their lives each day, the time is now to show that the global public stands with refugees.