Not all are born lucky to live a life of freedom that is safe and happy, and there are many in this world who have had to leave everything behind just so they could live. On June 20 we will be marking World Refugee Day 2020, a day which is dedicated to raising awareness about the situation refugees are in throughout the world. Also Read - World Refugee Day 2020: UNHCR And Twitter Join Hands to Launch Emoji Created by Ivorian Artist

Every year the United Nations, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and various other organisations around the world host events on World Refugee Day. Their aim is to draw the attention of the public to the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons who have been forced to flee their homes due to fear of persecution, war and conflict. Also Read - World Refugee Day 2020: What Are The Rights of Refugees

To mark this day, we take a look at some of the quotes that could describe almost everything a refugee goes through. Also Read - World Refugee Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day And Theme For This Year

1. Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism. (António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres)

2. To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory. (Tennessee Office for Refugees)

3. A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future. (Amela Koluder)

4. No one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land. (Warsan Shire)

5. Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day. (Nadia Hashimi)

6. No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark. (Warsan Shire)

7. Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us—except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale. (Khaled Hosseini)

8. We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history those people have enriched our society. (Juliet Stevenson)

9. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. (Martin Luther King Jr.)

10. It is the obligation of every person born in a safer room to open the door when someone in danger knocks. (Dina Nayeri)