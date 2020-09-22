World Rose Day 2020: The World Rose Day is observed on September 22 every year to bring happiness and joy to the lives of cancer patients. This day is also marked to spread awareness about cancer amongst the people and tell them how they can detect the many types of cancers. Also Read - Rheumatoid Arthritis Linked to 23% Higher Diabetes Risk

On this day, hand-made roses, cards, and gifts are also offered to the patients suffering from cancer. Special workshops, events are organized to bring joy and strength to cancer patients.

This day is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, which is a rare form of blood cancer when she was just 12. The doctors in Canada had given Melinda just weeks after the diagnosis, but Melinda was a fighter who never gave up hope of defeating cancer and she went on to live for six months. She touched the lives of several people; she gave hope to many patients suffering from the same disease. During her fight against the disease, she wrote verses, little notes, and e-mails to cancer patients giving hope, she wrote emails, notes to cancer patients to spread cheer and joy.

Patients suffering from cancer go through harsh treatments which have a severe effect on their body and have psychological, this day is marked to cheer them up and look at the positive aspect of life. Ross is a symbol of concern and tenderness and it is offered to cancer patients to give them strength.

On World Rose Day, it is important that we raise awareness about this day and take out time to spend with cancer patients and give them hope, joy, and confidence.

Cancer is an abnormal growth of cells, there are more than 100 types of cancer including breast cancer, lung cancer, abdominal cancer, blood cancer, skin cancer colon cancer to name a few.