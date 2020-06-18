We are all in such a hurry these days that we do not have the time to stop, admire or contemplate the beauty and surroundings in front and around us. We concentrate so much on one thing that we end up missing a number of things which would have otherwise been good and better for us. So on World Sauntering Day 2020, which is marked yearly on June 19, we take a look at some of the quotes that could help us enjoy life just a little bit more. Also Read - World Sauntering Day 2020: All About The Most Chilled Out Day Ever Created

World Sauntering Day is a holiday that began in 1979 to remind people to slow down and enjoy life and not rush through it. Sauntering here means to walk in a slow and relaxed manner, like you have all the time in the world. But if you do not have the time to walk slowly, at least check out the quotes below that will encourage you as well as put a smile on your face.

1. My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was sixty. She's ninety-seven now, and we don't know where the heck she is. (Ellen DeGeneres)

2. The best remedy for a short temper is a long walk. (Jacqueline Schiff)

3. Everywhere is walking distance if you have the time. (Steven Wright)

4. All truly great thoughts are conceived while walking. (Friedrich Nietzsche)

5. But the beauty is in the walking – we are betrayed by destinations. (Gwyn Thomas)

6. Meandering leads to perfection. (Lao Tzu)

7. Nothing like a nighttime stroll to give you ideas. (JK Rowling)

8. Walking is the great adventure, the first meditation, a practice of heartiness and soul primary to humankind. Walking is the exact balance between spirit and humility. (Gary Snyder)

9. After a day’s walk everything has twice its usual value. (George Macauley Trevelyan)

10. Above all, do not lose your desire to walk. Every day I walk myself into a state of well-being and walk away from every illness. (Soren Kierkegaard)