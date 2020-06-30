In this day and age everybody knows what social media is and how it works and what its advantages are. Their services are usually accessed through apps on desktops and laptops, and mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. One can not imagine going through life without them as they are very helpful when it comes to doing business, writing blogs, photo sharing, etc. So it is only fair that they get a day to themselves, which is World Social Media Day, marked on June 30. Also Read - Mashable launches India edition in partnership with india.com

Social media may have roots in the 1840s introduction of the telegraph followed by the telephone. Many years later, it was defined by Merriam-Webster as "forms of electronic communication through which users create online communities to share information, ideas, personal messages, and other content". The main thing is that it allowed friends and families to connect from anywhere at any moment and for businesses to reach people in an entirely new way.

History of World Social Media Day:

The day was launched by Mashable on June 30, 2010 to recognise the impact social media has on global communication. The first major platforms to use social media were Friendster in 2002, MySpace in 2003, and Facebook in 2004. Now, the numbers have grown and they include platforms like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, etc.

Significance of World Social Media Day:

The day is marked to remind people about the importance of social media and how it has impacted out everyday life. How it has allowed us to have a wider connection with the world at the tap of a button. Because of it, we now see what is happening all over the world immediately, businesses are able to display their ads on web pages, and we also get to choose our own entertainment. In short, it has become such a big part of us that we would not be able to function without it.