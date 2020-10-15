World Students’ Day 2020: On the birth anniversary of former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, World Students’ day is celebrated every year on October 15. The United Nations Organization in 2010 declared this day as World Students’ Day to honour Dr. Kalam efforts on promoting education. India fondly remembers Dr Kalam as Missle Man, an educationalist, the person behind the success of the Indian aerospace science programme. Also Read - Fact Check: Is The Govt Providing Free Internet to All Students For Online Classes? Here's The Truth

Dr. Kalam was the 11th president of India and he was one of the most loved presidents of the nation. He served the nation from the year 2002 to 2007. Dr Kalam while delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shilong on July 27, 2015, suffered a massive cardiac arrest. “When I am dead, do not declare a holiday. Instead, work a day extra,” he had once said. Also Read - Will You Send Your Kids to School If They Reopen in October? 71% Parents Say No; Reveals Survey

This year, the theme of World Students’ Day is ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace.’ Also Read - Grand Salute! This Elderly Odisha Man Has Been Teaching Children Under a Tree Without Fees For Over 75 Years

While the most loved president is long gone, here looking at few inspirational quotes by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam:

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning”.”

“Dream, Dream Dream

Dreams transform into thoughts

And thoughts result in action.”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“We should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.”

“All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

“If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.”

“Success Is When Your “Signature” Changes To “Autograph”.”

“All birds find shelter during the rain. But the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!”

“Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success.”

“Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering yours to others.”